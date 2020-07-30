Rich ERC3 Junior reward for determined Molle

-

The ultimate never-give-up performance earned Amaury Molle a first FIA ERC3 Junior Championship podium despite technical problems and a power deficit holding him back on Rally di Roma Capitale.

Belgian Molle feared he wouldn’t be able to take the fight to his Rally4-driving rivals in his older-specification and less powerful Peugeot 208 R2.



However, he drove without error and overcame a late scare to finish in a fine third alongside co-driver Florian Barral from France.



“We are really, really happy about the result we get after this tough race in Junior. It wasn’t something we could imagine at the start of the weekend because compared to the 208 Rally4, the 208 R2 is less power and there is a big gap between both. When we see the entry list of the weekend with many new Rally4 Peugeot or Ford this result is amazing.



“The target of the weekend was to finish the rally and get the maximum of points so the target is done and we are really happy about that.



“We had so many issues during the weekend, especially on the second loop on Sunday. But the team did an amazing job to fix the problem with the engine. At the end of the second pass of Guarcino it was over for us but we get back to the service and they solve the problem. Okay we lost a lot of time, also with the penalty but we are very happy to end the rally in this position.



“It’s a very good way to start the championship because we were working a lot during the lockdown for this rally and the season. After all the work we did it’s a good satisfaction for our efforts during this month.”

