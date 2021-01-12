The prestigious award, which was first presented in 1926, is often the domain of athletes, skiers, footballers and the like. Although Robert Kubica, the ERC event-winning ex-Formula One racer was an exception to the rule in 2008, motorsport stars rarely feature in the final voting.



But Kajetanowicz, the only driver to win the ERC title three years in succession, has bucked the trend by finishing fourth behind winner Bayern Munich striker and Polish national team captain Lewandowski, runner-up Iga Świątek (tennis) and third-placed Kamil Stoch, a successful ski-jumper. View the top 15 by clickingHERE.



The LOTOS Rally Team star wrote on Facebook: “The world championship podium at the end of [last] season is more than a dream come true for me, because when I started competing in rallies, my goal was to get money for fuel. Now I am sitting among the outstanding athletes of our country. In my office, that is, on the right seat of my rally car, I have Maciej [Szczepaniak] – certainly one of the best co-pilots in the world. I work with professionals from my team, whose hearts to fight are so great that they probably wouldn't fit in this room. I have great partners and loyal fans. Honestly, I feel like I'm here on behalf of all these people, thank you and to my family. I can't help but say something that every automotive fan who was in my position would probably say: this nomination is a great celebration for every car lover, because after many, many years, motorsport returns to the top ten of thePlebiscite.”



Poland is back on the FIA European Rally Championship trail from June 18-20 after the COVID-19 pandemic led to the postponement of the 77thRally Poland in 2020. The famous event, which Kajetanowicz has won three times in the past, will use spectacular gravel stages based around the town of Mikołajki in the picturesque Masurian lake district.



Photo:Facebook.com/KajetanKajetanowicz