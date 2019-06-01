Rokland hits back with ERC3 Junior podium

Steve Røkland banished the memories of a frustrating season-opening Azores Rallye with an FIA ERC3 Junior podium on Rally Liepāja.

Norwegian Røkland led the Pirelli-supported category after winning stage two before going on to take third behind friend and compatriot Sindre Furuseth.



“I have to be happy because the Azores was not good for us, we didn’t start in Canarias, so to be on the podium in Latvia is really good,” said Røkland. “We could be happy with the speed and we were close to to the top.



“We lost some time when we damaged the unibolt hitting a big rock on SS2. The car was not going straight on the straight and also under braking it was difficult to know where to put the car. But I had the part with me so I could change it in the remote service."

