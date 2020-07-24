-

FIA European Rally Championship stars have completed their motorised tour of Rome ahead of Rally di Roma Capitale getting underway tomorrow (Saturday).

Driving under police escort they followed a spectacular route, which began at the Castel Sant’Angelo and included and took in a number of stunning attractions including the Piazza Venezia, Colosseo (pictured) and the Terme di Caracalla.

ERC ERC1 Junior Solberg picks first on Rally di Roma Capitale AN HOUR AGO

The post Rome is where the heart is: ERC drivers star in the capital appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC Bring on the speed: Mayr-Melnhof ready for a faster ERC Fiesta 6 HOURS AGO