Rome is where the heart is: ERC drivers star in the capital

12 minutes ago | Updated 7 minutes ago

FIA European Rally Championship stars have completed their motorised tour of Rome ahead of Rally di Roma Capitale getting underway tomorrow (Saturday).

Driving under police escort they followed a spectacular route, which began at the Castel Sant’Angelo and included and took in a number of stunning attractions including the Piazza Venezia, Colosseo (pictured) and the Terme di Caracalla.

