Rossel thanks Peugeot for “great opportunity” in ERC

French talent Yohan Rossel has thanked Peugeot Sport for making his life not easy but hard in the FIA European Rally Championship.

Rossel, part of the Peugeot Rally Academy intake for 2019, was making his first appearance on Barum Czech Rally Zlín earlier this month. While he admitted the sealed-surface event was “not easy” he was thrilled with the experienced he gained in his Saintéloc Racing prepared 208 R2.



“This rally is not easy for the driver, the car and the setting, which is so hard to find,” said Rossel. “But it’s a great rally for sure a great opportunity with Peugeot Sport to get the experience.”

