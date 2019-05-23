Rossel will miss Bernardi fight in ERC3

Yohan Rossel won’t have Florian Bernardi to fight for ERC3 success on Rally Liepāja this week.

Bernardi, the ERC3 class winner on Rally Islas Canarias in a Renault Clio R3T, hasn’t included the Latvian event on his schedule for 2019, leaving Rossel to battle Jean-Baptiste Franceschi only for French supremacy in the front-wheel-drive category.



Franceschi (Ford Fiesta R2T) finished second in class with Peugeot Rally Academy’s Rossel in third on the all-asphalt Rally Islas Canarias earlier this month.



Neither driver has tackled Rally Liepāja’s high-speed gravel stages before.

