The final stage of Rally Hungary, SS14, has been cancelled for safety reasons, meaning the FIA European Rally Championship season decider will conclude on SS13.

SS14, Disznókő – Mád 1, ran as SS10 this morning and took place in heavy rain, which created treacherous driving conditions for crews.



As result and after due consideration the event Clerk of the Course confirmed the 10.02-kilometre would not be re-run this afternoon.



SS13, Telkibánya – Újhuta 2, is due to get underway at 15h41 local time over a competitive distanced of 27.48 kilometres.

The post Safety considerations lead to cancellation of SS14 on ERC decider appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.