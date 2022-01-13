Tyre Warming Zones are set to become a regular feature during this season’s FIA European Rally Championship.

It follows a move by governing body the FIA to make instances of drivers warming their tyres on public roads prior to the start of special stages a thing of the past.



From 2022, event organisers can create a Tyre Warming Zone (TWZ) between the time control and the start of a special stage.



There will be no limit on the number of TWZs established and their use is not compulsory, but any TWZ must be highlighted in a roadbook, be a minimum of 500 metres in length, set up as a special stage and driven in rally conditions with safety helmets being worn and seatbelts correctly fastened.



Jérôme Roussel, Category Manager, Cross-Country and Regional Rally Championships, explained: “Competitors warming their tyres on open roads goes against all safety protocols and can give a bad image of our sport, so it was important to put in place a set of regulations to help rally organisers prepare better and safer rallies.



“We have worked for almost one year with various commission members and rally organisers, sought guidance from tyre manufacturers over the length of the TWZ and also carried out practical testing and we are very pleased with the end result.”



TWZs can be created on asphalt or gravel events. ClickHEREfor the 2022 ERC calendar.

