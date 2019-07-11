Saintéloc holds the edge in battle to win ERC Teams’ title

The Saintéloc Junior Team will be in front when the ERC heads to Italy next week for Rally di Roma Capitale.

Based in France and managed by Vincent Ducher, the squad is 21 points ahead of Latvian outfit Sports Racing Technologies in the FIA European Rally Championship for Teams following Alexey Lukyanuk and Alexey Arnautov's victory on last month's PZM 76th Rally Poland.



Toksport WRT from Germany in third position, 26 behind SRT. Rallye Team Spain is fourth, Estonian Autosport Junior Team fifth and ACCR Czech Rally Team I sixth.



Saintéloc finished second to the ADAC Opel Rallye Junior Team in 2018. With four rounds run, the German squad is ninth in the table.



