Sainteloc on course for ERC Teams’ Championship triumph

The Saintéloc Junior Team remain on course to win the FIA European Rally Championship for Teams with two events remaining.

Following the recent Barum Czech Rally Zlín, where it was represented by Sindre Furuseth, Sean Johnston and Alexey Lukyanuk, the French outfit holds an advantage of 23 points over the ACCR Czech Rally Team I.



Toksport WRT is next up followed by Rallye Team Spain, Estonian Autosport Junior Team and Sports Racing Technologies, which non-scored for the second event in a row in Zlín after Nikolay Gryazin and Łukasz Habaj retired.



The Cyprus Rally hosts the penultimate of the 2019 ERC season from 27-29 September.

