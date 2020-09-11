After two rounds of the all-action ERC, France-based Saintéloc holds a 16-point advantage over Rallye Team Spain with Team MRF Tyres the top newcomer in third, two points behind its Spanish rival.



Estonian Autosport Junior Team and DriftCompany Rally Team complete the top five.



Saintéloc Junior Team clinched the 2019 ERC entrants’ award ahead of Toksport WRT in a final-round decider in Hungary last November. Clickhereto view the full standings.