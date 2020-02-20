Drivers planning to contest the 2020 FIA ERC3 Junior Championship can do so with one of the category’s most successful teams.

The Saintéloc Junior Team has vacancies in its line-up for the upcoming season when it will switch from Peugeot’s 208 R2 to the all-new 208 Rally4.



Vincent Ducher, Saintéloc’s Rally Manager, explained: “We will have this car during the month of May. With four rallies remaining in the ERC3 Junior Championship, everything is possible to win the title.”



Of Peugeot’s latest rallying creation, Ducher admits he’s been impressed. “The new 208 Rally4 will be the worthy successor to the 208 R2, which, since 2013, has achieved a lot of success in Europe with the titles of Stéphane Lefebre in 2014 and Efrén Llarena in 2019 in ERC Junior. The new Peugeot 208 exploits the Rally 4 regulations to the maximum with a 1200cc engine allowing more power and torque, without compromising on reliability. The chassis has also been optimised.”



Saintéloc’s achievements in the Pirelli-supported ERC3 Junior category are well known with Lefebvre, Diogo Gago and Catie Munnings among those to progress following time spent with the French team, which guided Norwegian talent Sindre Furuseth to third place in last season’s ERC3 Junior standings.



Clickhereto contact Vincent Ducher or go towww.sainteloc.com.

The post Sainteloc preparing ERC3 Junior campaign with all-new Peugeot 208 Rally4, vacancies available appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.