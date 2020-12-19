As previously, there will be no restrictions on teams with multi-car, single-car and private entries allowed.



For 2021, the ERC3 Junior champion receives a prize of three 2022 ERC Junior rounds in a Pirelli-equipped Ford Fiesta Rally3.



However, if the champion uses a Fiesta Rally4 during his or her ERC3 Junior season, M-Sport will increase the final prize to include all six ERC Junior rounds in 2022 in a Ford Fiesta Rally3 using Pirelli tyres. Full conditions will be detailed in the competitor registration document.



ERC3 Junior was launched for the 2014 season as a joint initiative from European Rally Championship promoter Eurosport Events and governing body the FIA.