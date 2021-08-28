The action continues thick and fast on Barum Czech Rally Zlín following Friday night’s thrilling opening superspecial stage on the streets of host Zlín.





Click Two loops of four stages over a competitive distance of 127.18 kilometres provide the challenge on leg one of round four of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship.Kicking off with the semi-circuit Březová stage from 09h31 local time crews then venture further east of Zlín for the Hošťálková test, which formed part of SS Semetín in 2019 and Rajnochovice in 2018. However, the link road between the two is unchartered territory. The first pass is from 10h29.Parts of Komárov, which is first used from 13h17, last enjoyed service as the Qualifying Stage in 2018 but it’s not since 2009 that the stage was run in its 2021 configuration.While the first pass of the classic 18.95-kilometre Pindula is run in early afternoon from 13h55, the repeat is after dark from 19h52 and will represent a huge test – even for the 14 drivers and co-drivers who live in the village of Zelechovice, which features on the route. Meanwhile, the opening forest section is being revived for this year.There a no fewer than four service halts at the Continental Barum factory in Otrkovice, while a regroup in Zlín is set to provide welcome respite.Clickfor the itineraryClickfor live timingClick HERE for how to watch live onlineClick HERE for how to listen on ERC Radio

