Following last night’s action at the Rabócsiring rallycross track, Rally Hungary gets even more serious today with the first of two visits to the 16.70-kilometre Újhuta stage from 09h05 local time.
It’s off to Füzér-Abaújvár next, the most northerly stage of the FIA European Rally Championship event and the longest at 23.50 kilometres, followed by the signature Mád-Disznókő stage through the vineyards.
After service in Nyíregyháza, the morning stages are repeated in the afternoon with the first car due at end-of-day service at 17h18.
SS4, Mád-Disznókő 1, and SS6, Füzér-Abaújvár, are both due to be shown live onFacebookandYouTube.
Useful resources:
ClickHEREfor the leg two start order
ClickHEREfor the event itinerary
ClickHEREfor live timing
ClickHEREfor how to watch live
ClickHEREfor how to listen to ERC Radio
