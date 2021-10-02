Rally Serras de Fafe e Felguieras gets serious today with the first real stage action from round six of the FIA European Rally Championship getting underway from 09h00 local time with the Luilhas stage northeast of the event’s host town.
The 12.10-kilometre test is followed by Sra da Fé / Anjos and Agra / Zebral, which both feature “very fast parts”, according to three-time event winner Bruno Magalhães.
They precede Boticas, an all-new stage, while Sra da Fé / Anjos is the rally’s longest at 18.06 kilometres.
Following service at the Praça das Comunidades in Fafe, the four stages are repeated in the afternoon with the day-closing rerun of Boticas set to start at 17h50.
The eight stages cover a competitive distance of 113.42 kilometres.
