Rally Serras de Fafe e Felguieras gets serious today with the first real stage action from round six of the FIA European Rally Championship getting underway from 09h00 local time with the Luilhas stage northeast of the event’s host town.





They precede Boticas, an all-new stage, while Sra da Fé / Anjos is the rally’s longest at 18.06 kilometres.



Following service at the Praça das Comunidades in Fafe, the four stages are repeated in the afternoon with the day-closing rerun of Boticas set to start at 17h50.



The eight stages cover a competitive distance of 113.42 kilometres.



Useful resources:

ClickHEREthe leg one start order

ClickHEREthe itinerary

ClickHEREfor live timing

Click

Click The 12.10-kilometre test is followed by Sra da Fé / Anjos and Agra / Zebral, which both feature “very fast parts”, according to three-time event winner Bruno Magalhães.They precede Boticas, an all-new stage, while Sra da Fé / Anjos is the rally’s longest at 18.06 kilometres.Following service at the Praça das Comunidades in Fafe, the four stages are repeated in the afternoon with the day-closing rerun of Boticas set to start at 17h50.The eight stages cover a competitive distance of 113.42 kilometres.Useful resources:Clickthe leg one start orderClickthe itineraryClickfor live timingClick HERE for how to watch liveClick HERE for how to listen to ERC Radio

ERC Sordo beats Mikkelsen to ERC Rally Serras de Fafe e Felguieras Qualifying Stage win 6 HOURS AGO

ERC Cartier starts first, Sordo picks P12 on ERC Rally Serras de Fafe e Felguieras 9 HOURS AGO