Umberto Scandola is already looking ahead to the season-closing FIA European Rally Championship events in Hungary and Gran Canaria.

The Hyundai Rally Team Italia driver was speaking after a damaged tyre and broken driveshaft cost him a short at a points finish on Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras last weekend.



He's hoping for better fortune on Rally Hungary and Rally Islas Canarias having arrived in northern Portugal on the back of his season-best sixth on the 55th Azores Rallye last month.



“We were aware that it was going to be a challenging rally, the rain and fog made everything much more difficult for us as we were making our debut,” Scandola said afterwards. “Then in the second passage the roads have been dug and become prohibitive. The pace we had decided to set in the end would have rewarded us, it was a pity for the problem with a drive shaft which penalised us in a decisive way. Now there are two races to go until the end of the European championship, one on Tarmac and one on gravel, and we want to close the international season on the up."

