Umberto Scandola and Simone Campedelli showed their gravel pace ahead of the upcoming FIA European Rally Championship season.
Scandola (pictured), in a Pirelli-equipped Hyundai i20 R5, took five stage wins on his way to victory on Rally Adriatico in his native Italy yesterday with Campedelli joining him on the podium in third place following a strong showing aboard a Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 on MRF Tyres.
There was also a notable performance from Alberto Battistolli, another ERC-bound Italian driver, when he went fastest of all on stage four.
There was also a notable performance from Alberto Battistolli, another ERC-bound Italian driver, when he went fastest of all on stage four.
ERC
The ERC’s Tarmac tests
The post Scandola, Campedelli show gravel pace ahead of ERC season appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.
ERC
King Kajto backs fellow former ERC champion Ingram to shine on world step-up
ERC
And the ERC’s asphalt ace is…