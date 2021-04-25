Umberto Scandola and Simone Campedelli showed their gravel pace ahead of the upcoming FIA European Rally Championship season.

Scandola (pictured), in a Pirelli-equipped Hyundai i20 R5, took five stage wins on his way to victory on Rally Adriatico in his native Italy yesterday with Campedelli joining him on the podium in third place following a strong showing aboard a Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 on MRF Tyres.



There was also a notable performance from Alberto Battistolli, another ERC-bound Italian driver, when he went fastest of all on stage four.

