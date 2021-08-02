Umberto Scandola is aiming for a form boost when the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship continues on Barum Czech Rally Zlín from August 27-29.

Although he scored ERC points for a second time on Rally di Roma Capitale last month, the former Italian champion wants to place higher up the order for Hyundai Rally Team Italia after set-up issues masked his ultimate pace on his home round of the ERC.



“We are absolutely not happy for the final result and the times we have set throughout the weekend,” Scandola said. “Now we will try to understand what went wrong in this rally from which I expected a different result, given my two victories in the past. In the coming weeks we will go to defend the leadership in the Italian Gravel championship in Arezzo and then in the Czech Republic with the Barum Rally. We want to return once again among the leaders.”

ERC Keep the ERC Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT podiums going, says Rossi 13 HOURS AGO

ERC Fast finale delights ERC’s Devine 19 HOURS AGO