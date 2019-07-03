After two non-finishes, Roman Schwedt has made it home on the last two occasions in the FIA ERC3 Junior Championship, this time with a season-best fourth on PZM 76th Rally Poland.

Despite his limited gravel experience, the German teenager delivered another promising showing at the wheel of his Pirelli-equipped Team ROMO Peugeot 208 R2.



“It felt really good to be at the finish of this rally, especially because it was a really big push for me at the end,” saidSchwedt, who is co-driven by 20-year-old German Lina Meter. “I learned so much new experiences on gravel, the rally is completely crazy, but I liked it.



“We had a little bit of luck, especially on the second day, but we are in the finish and we get some points. I’m really happy.”

The post Schwedt continues ERC progress appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.