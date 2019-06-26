Schwedt is ERC Poland-bound feeling good

Roman Schwedt will make his first appearance on PZM 76th Rally Poland with a “good feeling” following his confidence-boosting first FIA ERC3 Junior points in Latvia last month.

Schwedt ended his run of bad luck in the Pirelli-supported category on Rally Liepāja with the German teenager and former karter making it to the finish of his first high-speed gravel event – scoring points for eighth place in the process.



Ahead of his first visit to Mikołajki, Schwedt, whose Team ROMO Peugeot 208 R2 is co-driven by fellow German Lina Meter, said: “I have a really good feeling for the rally after Liepāja and I have a really good feeling on gravel with the car. I want to make some good stage times and get another good finish.”

