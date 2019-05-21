Schwedt ready for ‘crazy’ in ERC

Roman Schwedt described the Rally Liepāja stages as “crazy” after getting a first glimpse of the high-speed gravel route by watching footage online.

The 19-year-old is in his first season in the Pirelli-supported FIA ERC3 Junior Championship and admits his trip to Latvia with co-driver and fellow German Lina Meter will be very much a learning experience.



“I’ve seen the videos and it looks really, really fast, not so many jumps but the speeds look like they will be really, really high,” said the Team ROMO driver. “To me it looks really crazy to drive a car on gravel roads that are so fast but I have two days of testing to get the feeling with the car on gravel.”

