ERC
Schwedt vows to build on Latvia ERC3 Junior points in Poland
Roman Schwedt will build on his Rally Liepāja points finish when he resumes his FIA ERC3 Junior Championship bid in Poland later this month.
The German teenager’s eighth-place finish in the Pirelli-supported category marked the first time he’d scored in 2019 following a run of bad luck in the Team ROMO Peugeot 208 R2 he shares with co-driver and compatriot Lina Meter.
“This rally was very different for me and I must learn many things,” ex-karter Schwedt said following his Rally Liepāja debut. “Every kilometre I felt it was going better and better and I am happy to be doing my next event in Poland where I hope it will be another good experience. Finishing my first rally is good for me and now I am really happy.”
Rally Poland takes place from 28-30 June.
The post Schwedt vows to build on Latvia ERC3 Junior points in Poland appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.