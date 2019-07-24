Schwedt’s impressive pace goes unrewarded in ERC3 Junior

Roman Schwedt scored his first fastest stage time in the FIA ERC3 Junior Championship only to retire from fourth position nearing the finish of Rally di Roma Capitale.

On his favoured asphalt and with returning co-driver Henry Wichura performing a supporting role in the Team ROMO Peugeot 208 R2, Schwedt was on course to finish fourth in the Pirelli-supported category only for engine failure to put him out on stage 13.



“It was a really big pleasure for me to win my first stage in ERC3 Junior,” said the German teenager afterwards. “I was happy with my driving – it was really good for me. I was disappointed with what happened but that’s it, heads up for the next rally when I will come back stronger. We showed good speed against the really quick drivers. It has given me new power.”



Schwedt continued: “It was a really difficult rally because the stages are crazy and difficult, bumpy and fast. We had some struggles with the clutch and the water temperature in the first run. Then after five kilometres [on SS13] we see something was not right and two corners later the engine broke and we are out with a technical failure. That was really sad, it happens, it’s rallying but we had some happy times and the feeling was good with the car and co-driver.”

