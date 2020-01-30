The team co-founded by Dominique Heintz and rallying legend Sébastien Loeb is making available its expertise to customers considering the FIA European Rally Championship for 2020.

Sébastien Loeb Racing has achieved considerable success in circuit racing, off-road events and rallying at both national and international level.



Based in Soultz-sous-Forêts in north-eastern France, Sébastien Loeb Racing is highly experienced and guided Belgian William Wagner to fourth place in last season’s French Rally Championship and a victory in the 2019 Trophée Michelin.



For 2020, it is expanding its activities to include a possible ERC programme in the top-level ERC1 category for Rally2 (formerly R5) cars.



Jean-Philippe Nicolao, Technical Manager, explained: “We have a team of highly experienced personnel and the facilities to provide a very professional service to customer drivers. We have followed the ERC in recent years and it’s a championship we would like to be a part of with good events and good competition.”



Drivers interested in joining Sébastien Loeb Racing for the 2020 ERC can find out more by clickinghereor by emailingcontact@sebastienloebracing.com.



Photo:Sebastienloebracing.com

The post Sébastien Loeb Racing ready for service in the ERC appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.