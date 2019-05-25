Sensational Solberg shows Lukyanuk the way on ERC Rally Liepāja

Solberg, the son of 2003 world champion Petter, has led from the start in his Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 and been fastest on four out of five stages.



While a half-spin on the final stage of the first loop allowed reigning ERC champion Lukyanuk to close in, Solberg responded to open up a 9.7-second advantage during the two afternoon tests.



Lukyanuk began the day cautiously in his Saintéloc Junior Team-entered Citroën C3 R5, but a quickest time on SS3 allowed him to move into second place close to within 3.8s of the lead. While he had no answer to Solberg’s speed in the afternoon, he continues to keep the teenager under pressure.



Sesks has also impressed on his ERC1 Junior debut, with the 19-year-old Liepāja resident holding a podium position on his maiden outing in an R5 car as the first of two prize drives for winning the FIA ERC3 Junior Championship title in 2018.



He has an 11.6-second advantage over fellow ŠKODA Fabia R5 driver Chris Ingram, having been quicker than the ERC1 Junior points leader on all but the final stage. Ingram pledged to give everything to match the speed of the top three over more familiar stages on Sunday.





ERC championship leader Łukasz Habaj is sixth overall despite missing a junction in SS4. The Sports Racing Technologies driver increased his margin over seventh-placed Filip Mareš to 11.9s when the ACCR Czech Rally Team driver had an overshoot of his own on SS5.



Alexandros Tsouloftas is eighth overall while Mattias Adielsson and Norbert Herczig both leapt into the top 10 at the end of the day, with the Hungarian just 5.8s ahead of Marijan Griebel. Eyvind Brynildsen was ninth until he conceded around a minute in SS5, dropping to 14th.



Vaidotas Žala had passed Arai for fifth position in SS2 when he had a puncture in the following test, costing him five minutes in total.



Japanese driver Hiroki Arai completed the day in a fine fifth overall on his first day driving a Citroën C3 R5, but he faces a time penalty after he was seven minutes late out of remote service when his car failed to start.