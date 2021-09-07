FIA World Rally Championship event winner Dani Sordo will return to the FIA European Rally Championship when the 55th Azores Rallye hosts round five of the all-action ERC season from September 16-18.





He will drive a Hyundai i20 R5 on the spectacular island event alongside recently-recruited co-driver and fellow Spaniard Cándido Carrera.



“I am really excited to do the Azores Rallye with Team MRF Tyres and the Hyundai i20 R5,” said Sordo, who took a podium finish on his last ERC appearance, Barum Czech Rally Zlín in August 2018. “The Azores Rallye is amazing, we will be there to get more information, to get a good result and to work with the MRF tyres.”



Sordo’s participation on the ERC-counting 55th Azores Rallye with Team MRF Tyres is part of an alliance between the Indian tyre manufacturer and Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing, which is providing a roster of drivers on a rotational basis as part of what Team MRF Tyres describes as an “aggressive development push in the FIA European Rally Championship”.



While Sordo and Team MRF Tyres are new to the Azores Rallye, Carrera co-drove José Antonio Suárez on the event in 2011 and 2017, while Breen scored a podium for the Team MRF Tyres on the last gravel-based round of the ERC, July’s Rally Liepāja.



Prior to their trip to São Miguel, the largest island in the Azores archipelago, Sordo and Carrera are contesting this week’s EKO Acropolis Rally of Gods, Greece’s round of the FIA World Rally Championship, in a Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC.



The 55th Azores Rallye takes place from on mainly gravel stages over a competitive distance of 201.74 kilometres. Selected stages will be streamed live on Facebook and YouTube

