Sesks: ERC prize drive experience unbelievable

Mārtiņš Sesks says the experience gained during his two-event prize drive in the FIA European Rally Championship was “unbelievable” after his second outing in an R5 car on last week’s Rally di Roma Capitale.

Sesks was handed two ERC starts in a Motorsport Italia-run, Pirelli-equipped ŠKODA Fabia R5 as his prize for winning the FIA ERC3 Junior title in 2018 from promoter Eurosport Events.



After finishing third overall and second in ERC1 Junior on the all-gravel Rally Liepāja in late May, Sesks was third in ERC1 Junior and eighth overall in Italy, his second prize run and his first appearance in an R5 car on Tarmac.



“I’m quite happy to be at the finish because we found a lot of new things, how to drive the car and for sure it’s only our second rally in an R5,” said the Latvian teenager. “Everything is new but everything was right. For sure I want to do more of this and for sure I want to do a World Rally Car soon, but that’s the next step. The prize I had from Eurosport Events was unbelievable, the experience I now have in an R5 car.”



Sesks, who was co-driven by Uldis Briedis for the first time, could have finished higher up the order but for a front-right puncture three kilometres before the finish of the opening stage on Saturday.

