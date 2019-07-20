Sesks on course for ERC1 Junior podium on second prize drive

Mārtiņš Sesks completed his first day on Tarmac in an R5 car eighth overall and third in ERC1 Junior on Rally di Roma Capitale.

Sesks is on his second prize drive from FIA European Rally Championship promoter Eurosport Events for winning the Pirelli-supported ERC3 Junior title in 2018.



After a puncture slowed him this morning, Sesks has set a succession of top-three stage times in the category for young stars in R5 cars.



“We are through the day and that's already cool in this rally,” said Sesks. “At the end of the last stage I had trouble [with the intercom] but still I heard every note. I’ve done one gravel rally and one Tarmac rally in this car, which is unbelievable and a great prize for winning ERC3.”

