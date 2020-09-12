Alexey Lukyanuk tops the list of FIA European Rally Championship stage wins, the Russian driver setting seven fastest times so far in 2020 alongside new co-driver Dmitry Eremeev.
Italian Andrea Crugnola and Swede Oliver Solberg have taken six stage bests, while Italy’s Giandomenico Basso has been fastest on three occasions.
Mads Østberg, from Norway, and Russian Nikolay Gryazin have claimed two and one stage wins respectively.
The 2020 ERC season heads next to Portugal for Rally Fafe Montelongo, which uses all-asphalt stages from October 2-4.
