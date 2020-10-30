Seven drivers will go for gold in ERC2 on Rally Hungary next week with home hero Tibor Érdi Jr eyeing a trio of 2020 category wins.

He’s tied on points with Zelindo Melegari, who’s back in a Subaru Impreza for his Rally Hungary debut.



Dmitry Feofanov (pictured) is only five points behind Érdi Jr and Melegari after three rounds, the Latvia-based driver shrugging off his lack of experience with several consistent performances.



Andrea Mabellini heads the four-strong Abarth Rally Cup entry with also includes his fellow Italian Roberto Gobbin, Czech Martin Rada and newcomer Mihnea Mureșan from Romania. All drivers in the Pirelli-equipped series are eligible for ERC2 points.