Vogel, from Hungary, has scored two fifth-place finishes from two ERC3 starts to hold fifth in the provisional order after four rounds alongside co-driver Ivett Notheisz.



They are the highest-ranked all-female crew in the ERC and have high hopes for their Rally Islas Canarias debut this week.



“After the official test day we can say that this place is absolutely different where we have been till now,” said the Roger Racing Team Ford Fiesta Rally4 driver. “The stages are tricky, the Tarmac quality is excellent and the grip levels are high. We tried a lot of set-ups for the car and I really enjoyed it. Our goal is to achieve the best possible result and to prove that we have place here among men.”



Notheisz added: “We are happy to be here because this is our third race out of the five rounds of FIA ERC this year. We are proud of the team, the supporters and our partners that we were able to bring this together in this difficult year. We try to thank the trust with the best possible performance.”