Sirmacis seals ERC2 success on Rally Liepaja return

Ralfs Sirmacis has tasted success on the FIA European Rally Championship’s Rally Liepāja for a second time after claiming ERC2 victory on his series return.

The Latvian driver enjoyed a final winning margin of 10 minutes, having seen his expected rivals Vytautas Švedas, Dmitry Feofanov and Sergey Remmenik all retire within the first three stages of the rally on Saturday. Sirmacis’s win on his first ERC2 outing follows his outright Rally Liepāja win in 2016.



Kuwaiti driver Meshari El-Thefiri moved up to second place on Sunday, ahead of the Abarth Rally Cup winner Andrea Nucita. Zelindo Melegari took fourth, with Dariusz Poloński ending up fifth after some time-consuming spins.

