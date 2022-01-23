This is one of a long line of Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evos primed for possible action in the FIA European Rally Championship this season.

Škoda Motorsport has been reminding customers of the suitability of the ERC for the Czech-built machines, an example of which Andreas Mikkelsen used to win last season’s overall European title.



The 2022 ERC season is set to get underway on Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras from March 12-13. Other Rally2 cars include the Citroën C3 Rally2, the Ford Fiesta Rally2, the Hyundai i20 N Rally2 and the Volkswagen Polo GTI R5.

