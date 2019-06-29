Słobodzian rolls out on Olecko as several drives hit trouble

Trouble struck several FIA European Rally Championship drivers on Olecko, the eight stage of PZM 76th Rally Poland, with Marcin Słobodzian topping the retirements list with a dramatic roll.

Rallytechnolgy driver Słobodzian had already spun at a junction early in the stage but then rolled his Ford Fiesta R5 late in the same test, unable to continue further.



Chris Ingram, who was only one point off ERC championship leader, continued to suffer broken power steering that had begun on the previous stage.



Toksport WRT’s ERC1 Junior charger started eight minutes late and is set to take 1m20s of penalties as a result.



He also lost nearly two minutes on the stage itself, crossing the finish line with rally leader Alexey Lukyanuk (Russian Performance Motorsport) right on his tail.



Paulo Nobre (Palmeirinha Rally) also went off and caused significant damage to the front of his ŠKODA Fabia R5, finishing the stage with the bonnet over the windscreen.



Such was the extent of the damage, local police did not deem his car roadworthy for public highways, forcing him to retire in sight of the finish line.



Steve Røkland’s hopes of an ERC3 Junior podium finish also ended when he rolled his Peugeot 208 R2, having entered the stage only 2.5s behind Estonian Autosport Junior Team’s Ken Torn.



Olecko also claimed two ERC2 front-runners. Mshari Althefiri had been keeping class leader Juan Carlos Alonso on his toes all rally but had to retire when his gearbox packed in seven kilometres from the finish.



Dmitry Feofanov also lost his fourth place when he suffered a broken wheel on his Sporta Klubs Autostils Rally Team-run Mistubishi Lancer Evo X and retired.



With Abarth Rally Cup title contender Dariusz Poloński (Rallytechnology) retiring on the previous stage, Zelindo Melegari (Neiksans Rallysport) jumped from fifth to second in ERC2, as Andrea Nucita nursed a puncture to the finish of SS8.

