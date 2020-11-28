The Spaniard told ERC reporter Chris Rawes live onFacebookandYouTubethat he picked up two punctures during the stage and only has one spare on board his Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo with two stages remaining before service at the Estadio de Gran Canaria.



“There were big rocks, I could not avoid, I have two punctures and only one spare,” he said.



Despite his double deflation on the rain-hit Galdar test, Solans now heads Adrien Fourmaux by 1.6s with Iván Ares third and 9.3s behind Solans.



Fourmaux was one of several leading drivers to aquaplane on standing water on a right-hand corner 100 metres from the stage finish. He completed the stage with the second fastest time but with damage to the front-left bodywork of his Ford Fiesta R5 MkII.



Other drivers to hit trouble included FIA European Rally Championship leader Alexey Lukyanuk and his Saintéloc Junior Team team-mate Marijan Griebel, who lost more than 20s after going off the road and briefly getting stuck.



José Suárez completed the 12.40-kilometre test with suspension damage, while Ares picked up a front-left puncture. Enrique Cruz crashed heavily into a bank but managed to continue to the stage finish.



Rallye Team Spain pair Pep Bassas and Efrén Llarena also picked up damage, as did ERC3/ERC3 Junior champion elect Ken Torn.



Albert von Thurn und Taxis and Sindre Furuseth went off the road, while Pedro Almeida was prevented from leaving service due to damage to the side of his Peugeot 208 Rally4, the result of an impact on leg one.



SS12, Moya, is up next from 11h20 local time.