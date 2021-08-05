Nil Solans “will rise stronger than ever” when he returns to FIA European Rally Championship action.

After going second fastest on Rally di Roma Capitale’s Qualifying Stage last month, big things were expected of the speedy Spaniard when the event proper got underway. But an off on the third stage of the asphalt event left his hopes of a first ERC podium in ruins.



“Despite all the work done, the rally hasn't gone as planned,” the Rallye Team Spain-supported Solans wrote on Facebook. “A mistake in the notes has not allowed us to finish the rally. But we will rise stronger than ever. Thank you very much to everyone for your messages and especially to all the team that supports me day after day.”

