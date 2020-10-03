Solberg Jr crashed on his second run of the shakedown stage yesterday afternoon, leaving his Pirelli-equipped car with significant damage.



It prompted an heroic repair at the service park in Fafe over night and meant Solberg and Johnston can take part on round three of the FIA European Rally Championship season.



“The mechanics have done a fantastic job,” said Solberg, the ERC1 Junior leader after two rounds. “They worked all night but I knew they could do it, they are the best in the world.”