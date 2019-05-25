Solberg: beating my hero Lukyanuk in the ERC is unbelievable

Oliver Solberg was shaking after completing the opening leg of Rally Liepāja ahead of his hero Alexey Lukyanuk.

Solberg, 17, is 9.7s in front of Lukyanuk – the winner of the 2018 FIA European Rally Championship – after five high-speed stages in Latvia.



After the completion of Saturday’s final stage, Solberg said: “I am shaking, it’s unbelievable. He has always been a hero to me. I watched all his on-boards, it’s a big big dream to beat him. I am almost crying – I don’t know what to say.”



Lukyanuk described Solberg as “very fast” and waited at the stage-five finish to check his rival’s time and then offer his congratulations.

