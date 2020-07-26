Solberg clinches ERC1 Junior win on first Roma start

-

Oliver Solberg made it two ERC1 Junior wins from two starts, overcoming the handicap of losing his glasses prior to stage two.

ERC3 Junior champion Efrén Llarena followed Simone Tempestini home in third with Grégoire Munster, Emil Lindholm, Miko Marczyk, Dominik Dinkel (Brose Motorsport) and Albert Battistolli next.



“It was fantastic," said Solberg, son of 2003 World Rally champion Petter Solberg. "A lot to learn when I came into the weekend for sure but, all of a sudden, the pace went quite well. I thought I was going to lose a lot of time but I built my pace up more and more and came quite close to the guys in the end. It was good fun to be able to fight on the stages and for the first time on Tarmac it was fantastic.



I got a bit sore in my eyes after this long day without my glasses, I need them for the next time so my eyes don’t dry out but it was okay.



"I feel I’ve broken the code to learn how to drive on Tarmac, to know the technique and how to drive. Okay, there’s much more to learn, such as the commitment in the fast stuff, the late braking and taking risk but this weekend was not about taking risk but having fun and enjoy and drive. I won Rally Liepāja last year first time out so hopefully I can fight for the win this year as well.”



Erik Cais (Yacco ACCR Team) restarted after his stage one crash to place ninth on his step up from ERC3 Junior in a Ford Fiesta MkII. Callum Devine retired his Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy Hyundai with engine failure after the finish of SS3.

