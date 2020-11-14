Solberg had topped the class standings since he won the category on Rally di Roma Capitale in July. But he fell behind Munster on Rally Hungary, his first ERC appearance in a Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo, after his rival scored a second successive victory and Efrén Llarena kept him out of the runner-up spot in an exciting climax to the sealed-surface counter in Nyíregyháza.



“I just drove as I normally do,” said Solberg, who battled back up the order from ninth overall to fourth on the final leg after picking up two punctures on day one. “I did three corners that were not good at all [on the last stage]. I got stuck in a down-shift, one I was too cautious and another I died out in the gearing. Llarena went with two rain tyres for the last one and maybe that was the correct move.



“After some bad luck this weekend I have to be happy with the performance. We fought back very well. It goes how it goes. The speed has been quite okay this weekend, it’s a new car and I’m learning a lot so I am happy.”