Solberg holds ERC advantage heading back to Liepaja

Oliver Solberg leads Rally Liepāja by 10.0s after a drama-filled fourth and final stage of leg one of Latvia’s FIA European Rally Championship.

The Swede spun his Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 in heavy dust, Nikolay Gryazin went off the road and inflicted substantial damage to the front of his Hyundai i20 R5, while Mads Østberg moved into second place behind Solberg despite reporting “some issues” on stage four.



More to follow…

