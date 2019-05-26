Solberg still strong on final day of ERC Rally Liepaja

Oliver Solberg is on course for overall victory on Rally Liepāja with four stages remaining, after the teenage FIA ERC1 Junior Championship star added to his advantage on Sunday morning.

The 17-year-old was quickest on the first three stages of the loop in his Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 to extend his rally lead.



Rival Alexey Lukyanuk responded by winning SS9 and is 19.1 seconds away from Solberg heading into the afternoon. The Saintéloc Junior Team-entered Citroën C3 R5 driver knows he must secure a strong finish to get his ERC title bid back on track.



Mārtiņš Sesks continues to hold a strong third overall and second in ERC1 Junior on his debut in an R5 car. The native of Liepāja is undertaking the first of two prize drives for winning last year’s ERC3 Junior title.



Chris Ingram is in fourth, still hoping to fight for the podium in the final stages but on track to add to his lead in the ERC1 Junior standings. The overall ERC championship leader Łukasz Habaj has added to his margin over Filip Mareš in their fight for sixth.



Hiroki Arai was demoted to eighth place overnight when he received a 1m10s time penalty for being late out of mid-day service on Saturday. He continued to set strong times and move up to seventh, even though he can’t switch his Citroën C3 R5 out of stage mode for the road sections.



Marijan Griebel was a strong fifth-fastest on SS9, promoting him past Mattias Adielsson and Alexandros Tsouloftas into eighth overall. The trio remain close, with Eyvind Brynildsen also closing in.



Ralfs Sirmacis continues to lead ERC2 in 13th overall, while Ken Torn is now 27.6s ahead in ERC3 Junior after Jean-Baptiste Franceschi drove SS9 with the bonnet up on his Ford Fiesta R2T, demoting him to fourth. Andrea Nucita leads the Abarth Rally Cup after rival Dariusz Poloński had a spin in SS7. Catie Munnings suffered a loss of brakes on SS9 but is still running with the ERC Ladies' Trophy lead.

