Oliver Solberg will open the road on the final day of Rally Hungary, the fourth event of the all-action 2020 FIA European Rally Championship season, in his Monster Energy-backed Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo.

Co-driven by Aaron Johnston, Solberg will be followed through Sunday’s stages by Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy’s Callum Devine, who took a debut Rally Hungary podium on this event 12 months ago.



Niki Mayr-Melnhof starts third for the DriftCompany Rally Team followed by Saintéloc Junior Team’s Marijan Griebel and Rallye Team Spain’s Efrén Llarena.



MOL Racing Team’s Norbert Herczig is due to run seventh on the road ahead of Grégoire Munster (BMA Autosport), ERC leader Alexey Lukyanuk, Craig Breen from Team MRF Tyres and event leader Andreas Mikkelsen from the Topp-Cars Rally Team.



The full start list for leg two appears below:



Rally Hungary 2020 leg two start list