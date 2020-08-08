Somaschini goes back in time ahead of ERC Rally Liepaja debut

-

Rachele Somaschini will continue her FIA ERC3 Junior Championship campaign in Latvia next week – once she’s taken a trip down memory lane.

Somaschini, from Italy, is contesting this weekend’s Rally Arezzo Valtiberina, which uses gravel stages made famous by Rallye Sanremo when it ventured south into Tuscany.



“It will be a surface very different from the Latvian stages, with another car, my DS3 R3, and another co-driver,” Somaschini said. “Therefore, in Latvia I will deal with a brand-new rally for me, same as all the other rallies of the European championship I am going to contest from now on.



“For us it will be definitely a strong apprenticeship and we will do our best to learn, gain more experience with our Peugeot 208 Rally4 and improve our pace step by step.



“I am very excited to prove myself in this new challenge and to be able to introduce my #CorrerePerUnRespiro project to a wider audience.”

