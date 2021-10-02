Andreas Mikkelsen leads Alexey Lukyanuk by 4.4s on Rally Serras de Fafe e Felguieras at the end of leg one after a day of drama and attrition in northern Portugal.

The Norwegian started the day-closing Boticas stage 1.0s ahead of his Russian rival but when Lukyanuk damaged a tyre during the run, Mikkelsen was able to extend his slim advantage.



Dani Sordo, who topped the order by 28.9s at the midday halt in Fafe, lost time with a damaged tyre on SS5 before a suspected steering issue caused further delay on SS8 with the Team MRF Tyres’ driver reported to be stranded within the final kilometre of the stage.



Simone Tempestini was in the fight for third but retired on SS8 with broken steering.



More to follow…

