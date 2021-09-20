World star Dani Sordo delivered a second FIA European Rally Championship podium for Team MRF Tyres on the 55th Azores Rallye on Saturday – and described the experience as “amazing”.

Sordo, a winner of three FIA World Rally Championship events, had been recruited as part of MRF Tyres’ ongoing development programme in the ERC and put his extensive experience to good use by winning three stages and leading outright for a time.



And while Sordo was unable to hold back eventual winner Andreas Mikkelsen during the afternoon stages, he was able to gather significant data for MRF Tyres.



“The rally was not easy and the first day was really difficult with the conditions,” said Sordo, who was competing in a Hyundai i20 R5 alongside co-driver Cándido Carrera. “But on the second day we were on the pace and I am confident we can improve more when I know a little bit better the tyres. But we could take a lot of information from this weekend and this will be very important for the next rally.”



Despite starting the closing loop of three stages 0.1s in front of Mikkelsen, Sordo admitted he feared he wouldn’t be able to hold on. “Honestly I was expecting Mikkelsen, with four new tyres, would be better, it’s normal because I was using the same tyres from the stages before in the morning,” Sordo explained. “But I still pushed like hell on the last stage, my pace was not bad but Mikkelsen was on a better pace.



“It’s an amazing rally and Sete Cidades is one of the nicest stages I ever did, it was really nice and really demanding, it was amazing.”

