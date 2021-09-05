Ghjuvanni Rossi made it four Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT podiums in succession as Paulo Soria just fell short in his bid to finish within the top three in the arrive-and-drive series for the Renault Clio Rally5 on MICHELIN tyres.

Soria started the final leg of Barum Czech Rally Zlín in second place but a mistake on the Biskupice stage led to the Argentine slipping to fourth, where he would remain at the finish, despite his best efforts.



“In the braking of the chicane I arrived too fast and I couldn’t brake so I hit the chicane and the pipe came off the turbo,” Soria said of his SS11 issue. “We finished the stage but on the next stage we broke the suspension. It was a big push on the last two stages, we tried to catch the podium but, unfortunately, we could not. But I am happy to finish the Barum Rally, it’s more good points and in Hungary I hope we have an interesting fight.”



Rossi said: “We did some good times and it was a battle with Paulo. We are sorry because we want to continue this battle until the last stage but it’s the rally and it’s another podium.”



With the upcoming Portuguese ERC double-header in Azores and Fafe not counting for the Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT, the inaugural season concludes on Rally Hungary from October 22-24.

