Paulo Soria, from Argentina, holds a comfortable advantage in the Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT, the all-new arrive-and-drive series for the Clio Rally5 on MICHELIN Tyres, following the leg of ORLEN 77th Rally Poland.

Ghjuvanni Rossi is second followed by Bastien Bergounhe in third. Andrea Mabellini was in second but dropped to fourth due to tyre damage. Yigit Timur is fifth.

