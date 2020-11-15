Rallye Team Spain will start its home round of the FIA European Rally Championship later this month on top in the battle to be the ERC’s leading team at the end of the season.

Points scored by Efrén Llarena, who was third overall and Pep Bassas, the ERC3/ERC3 Junior runner-up, on Rally Hungary were enough to move Rallye Team Spain ahead of the Saintéloc Junior Team – which consisted of Marijan Griebel and Alexey Lukyanuk in Hungary – by 14 points after four rounds. The Estonian Autosport Junior Team remains in third place.



Rally Islas Canarias takes place from November 26-28.